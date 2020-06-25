-
Kevin Na posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Na hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Kevin Na hit his 93 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Na had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Na chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Na's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
