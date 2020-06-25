-
-
Kevin Kisner putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 120th at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kevin Kisner chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kisner's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.