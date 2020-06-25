Kevin Chappell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Chappell got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Chappell had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Chappell hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Chappell's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Chappell had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.