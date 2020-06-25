In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 50th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Mitchell's 69 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Mitchell hit an approach shot from 269 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

Mitchell hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Mitchell's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 6 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 5 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 91 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.