-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Bradley hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.