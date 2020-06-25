-
-
Justin Thomas shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Justin Thomas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 122nd at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Thomas got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Thomas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thomas to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 154 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Thomas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Thomas's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.