-
-
Justin Rose putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Justin Rose makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Justin Rose hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Justin Rose had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Rose's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rose chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Rose's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.