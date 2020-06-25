Justin Rose hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Justin Rose had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Rose's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rose chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Rose's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.