Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Bramlett hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
