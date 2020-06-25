-
Jordan Spieth shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Spieth had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Spieth's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 under for the round.
