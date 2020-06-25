  • Jon Rahm putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jon Rahm makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 1 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jon Rahm makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.