Jon Rahm putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jon Rahm makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Jon Rahm hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Rahm had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
