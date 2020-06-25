Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Dahmen at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Dahmen had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Dahmen's 151 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Dahmen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Dahmen's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.