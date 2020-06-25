-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Niemann had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.
