Jim Furyk putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Jim Furyk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Furyk finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Russell Henley, Tyler McCumber, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Jim Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jim Furyk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Furyk's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.
Furyk got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 1 under for the round.
