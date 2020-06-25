-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jhonattan Vegas hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 68th at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Vegas's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Vegas had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
