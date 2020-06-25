-
Jason Kokrak shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak makes eagle on No. 15 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jason Kokrak makes eagle on the par-4 15th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 105th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Kokrak chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak had a 298-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 5-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.
