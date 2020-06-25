-
Jason Day putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
June 25, 2020
Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Jason Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Day at 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Day had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
