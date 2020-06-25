Jamie Lovemark hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 105th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Lovemark had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to even-par for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lovemark's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Lovemark had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lovemark's 90 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.