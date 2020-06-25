-
James Hahn finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 58th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Hahn chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hahn at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hahn's 18 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hahn hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.
