J.T. Poston shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 102nd at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Poston his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poston hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Poston chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Poston hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.
