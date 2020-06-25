J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his round in 78th at 8 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 6 under; and Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley, and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Spaun suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at 5 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 7 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Spaun's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 258 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Spaun to 8 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 7 over for the round.