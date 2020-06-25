-
J.J. Henry shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, J.J. Henry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Henry finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Henry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.
Henry hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.
Henry got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 1 under for the round.
