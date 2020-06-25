Ian Poulter hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 330 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Ian Poulter chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Poulter hit an approach shot from 256 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

Poulter hit his tee shot 264 yards to the fairway bunker on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Poulter chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.