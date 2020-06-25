Hunter Mahan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Mahan had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Mahan hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Mahan hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mahan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.

Mahan got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Mahan's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Mahan's tee shot went 249 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 157 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 3 under for the round.