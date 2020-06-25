-
Hunter Mahan shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Hunter Mahan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Mahan had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Mahan hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Mahan hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mahan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.
Mahan got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Mahan's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Mahan's tee shot went 249 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 157 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
