-
-
Hudson Swafford shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
Hudson Swafford hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 121st at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Swafford had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to even for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.