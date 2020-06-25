-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 6 under; and Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley, and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the par-5 sixth, Norlander chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
Norlander hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Norlander hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Norlander stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
