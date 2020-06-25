In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 66th at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Stuard, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, Higgs's 113 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Higgs hit his 260 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

Higgs hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.