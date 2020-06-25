In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Harold Varner III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Varner III's 156 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Varner III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Varner III got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Varner III to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Varner III's 107 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Varner III's 91 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.