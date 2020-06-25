-
Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Lebioda's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Lebioda chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
