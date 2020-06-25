-
Greg Chalmers putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Greg Chalmers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chalmers finished his round tied for 80th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On his tee stroke on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Greg Chalmers went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Greg Chalmers to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Chalmers hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Chalmers had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Chalmers's 87 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
