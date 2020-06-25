Grayson Murray hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Murray had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to even for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Murray chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Murray's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Murray's 70 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 under for the round.