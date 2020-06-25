Gary Woodland hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 103rd at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Woodland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Woodland at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woodland had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 269 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Woodland hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Woodland's 119 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.