June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabián Gómez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 330 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Gómez chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Gómez's tee shot went 280 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 168 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 90 yards to the intermediate rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Gómez hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
