In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Grillo's 186 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Grillo hit his 274 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Grillo had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 3 under for the round.