Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 123rd at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-5 13th, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Frittelli's his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
