Dustin Johnson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 78th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
