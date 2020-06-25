Doc Redman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Redman finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Doc Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doc Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Redman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Redman had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Redman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Redman's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Redman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 2 under for the round.