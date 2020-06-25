-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Denny McCarthy in the first round at the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McCarthy finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Phil Mickelson, Michael Thompson, Sergio Garcia, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Denny McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, McCarthy's 187 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.