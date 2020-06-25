-
-
Davis Love III shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Davis Love III hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Love III finished his round tied for 150th at 4 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Love III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Love III to 1 over for the round.
Love III got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 2 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Love III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Love III to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Love III's 191 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 3 over for the round.
Love III got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.