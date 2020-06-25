-
-
David Pastore shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
David Pastore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pastore finished his day tied for 145th at 3 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Pastore hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pastore to 1 under for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, Pastore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pastore to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, Pastore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pastore at 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Pastore had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pastore to 2 over for the round.
Pastore got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pastore to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.