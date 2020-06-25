-
David Hearn shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, David Hearn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 97th at 2 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Phil Mickelson, Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hearn hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.
Hearn hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.
