Danny Willett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 34th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Willett had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Willett's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Willett had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Willett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Willett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Willett's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.