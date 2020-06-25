Danny Lee hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lee's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Lee had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Lee hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 under for the round.