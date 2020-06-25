D.J. Trahan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trahan finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, D.J. Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving D.J. Trahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Trahan had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Trahan hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Trahan's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.