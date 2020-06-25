-
Corey Conners shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
Corey Conners hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 146th at 3 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Conners had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Conners to 4 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 over for the round.
