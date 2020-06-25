-
Collin Morikawa shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Collin Morikawa makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 136th at 2 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Morikawa got a double bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Morikawa's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Morikawa had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
