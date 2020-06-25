Chris Stroud hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stroud finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Chris Stroud got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chris Stroud to 1 over for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Stroud got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.

Stroud hit his tee shot 269 yards to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Stroud to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stroud had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Stroud's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stroud to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Stroud chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Stroud at 4 under for the round.