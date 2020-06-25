-
Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Chez Reavie hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 57th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reavie hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 293 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reavie had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
