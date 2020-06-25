-
Charley Hoffman shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hoffman's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
