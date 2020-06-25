Charl Schwartzel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 126th at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

Schwartzel hit his tee shot 284 yards to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Schwartzel suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwartzel at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schwartzel had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schwartzel to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Schwartzel's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.