Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ortiz finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Carlos Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Carlos Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th Ortiz hit his tee shot 276 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Ortiz at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Ortiz had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.